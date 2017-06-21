 
Fans Urge Kohli To Reveal His Side Of The Story After Kumble Exits As India Coach

While fans were disappointed to see the latest development in Indian cricket, they also were eager to understand Kohli's side of the story. The 28-year-old, who is yet to comment on the issue, is currently in the Caribbean for India's tour of the West Indies.

Virat Kohli is yet to comment on the resignation of Anil Kumble as coach. © AFP

Anil Kumble on Tuesday stepped down as India's head coach saying the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed him that captain Virat Kohli had reservations about his 'style'. The legendary leg-spinner's decision to quit came after a rift between him and Kohli, with the the Indian board advertising the coach's job before the Champions Trophy. The BCCI had urged Kumble to carry on as coach until the end of a West Indies tour starting June 23, but the former India captain did not travel with the team that left from England on Tuesday.

In his resignation letter, Kumble said his partnership with the captain was "untenable".

While fans were disappointed to see the latest development in Indian cricket, they also were eager to understand Kohli's side of the story. The 28-year-old, who is yet to comment on the issue, is currently on his way to the the Caribbean for India's tour of the West Indies.

Kumble's resignation came two days after India's 180-run loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

However, India board officials praised 46-year-old Kumble, who was put in charge of coaching last June, for his tenure.

"We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No.1 Test position," acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.

"Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour."

The BCCI has retained the rest of its coaching staff for the West Indies series, with MV Sridhar supervising the team's management.

India will play five one-day internationals in the Caribbean, with a Twenty20 international wrapping up the trip on July 9.

(With inputs from AFP)

Highlights
  • Kumble resigned as India coach on Tuesday
  • Kumble said Kohli had reservations about his 'style'
  • Kohli is yet to comment on the coach row
