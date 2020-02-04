LIVE Score: India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: Future Stars On Show As Arch-Rivals Clash
IND vs PAK ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Cricket Score: India won their group by beating New Zealand and Japan before going on to hammer Australia in the quarter-final.
Defending champions India head into Tuesday's U-19 World Cup India vs Pakistan semi-final in Pochefstroom as favourites but cricket matches between these two sides are seldom straightforward. In 2019, they met at Old Trafford during the ODI World Cup in England - Rohit Sharma's 140 ensuring a comfortable India win. And now it is the turn of the youngsters, the future stars of international cricket, to go up against each other. India won their group beating New Zealand and Japan in the process before going on to hammer Australia by 74 runs in the quarter-final. Pakistan's group match against Bangladesh -- who meet New Zealand in the second semi-final on Thursday -- was abandoned with Bangladesh in desperate trouble at 106 for nine. The Pakistanis beat Scotland and Zimbabwe to set up a quater-final with Afghanistan. That was another comfortable win in spite of the twitter storm over Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed running out Muhammad Huraira when he marginally backed up too far at the bowler's end. (INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE SCORE)
Live Score
Live Score Updates Between India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final, straight from Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
- 10:50 (IST)Feb 04, 2020
India vs Pakistan Again!Welcome to the live blog of the U-19 World Cup semi-final between India and Pakistan. We are in for a mouthwatering contest between the two arch-rivals and up for grabs is a place in the final. Defending champions India have won all of their three matches so far while Pakistan have won two and a have no-result in one match.