Defending champions India head into Tuesday's U-19 World Cup India vs Pakistan semi-final in Pochefstroom as favourites but cricket matches between these two sides are seldom straightforward. In 2019, they met at Old Trafford during the ODI World Cup in England - Rohit Sharma's 140 ensuring a comfortable India win. And now it is the turn of the youngsters, the future stars of international cricket, to go up against each other. India won their group beating New Zealand and Japan in the process before going on to hammer Australia by 74 runs in the quarter-final. Pakistan's group match against Bangladesh -- who meet New Zealand in the second semi-final on Thursday -- was abandoned with Bangladesh in desperate trouble at 106 for nine. The Pakistanis beat Scotland and Zimbabwe to set up a quater-final with Afghanistan. That was another comfortable win in spite of the twitter storm over Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed running out Muhammad Huraira when he marginally backed up too far at the bowler's end. (INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE SCORE)