Kevin Pietersen on Saturday fumed at England's dismal batting display against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Taking to Twitter, the former England skipper urged the batters to "smack" Nathan Lyon, who he called an "off-spinner with zero variations". The 41-year-old also described the Adelaide Oval, the venue for the ongoing Day/Night pink-ball Test, as the flattest cricket pitch in the world. "Can SOMEONE please smack Lyon? FFS! Off spinner with zero variations and bowling on world cricket's flattest road," Pietersen wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Can SOMEONE please smack Lyon?!?!! FFS!

Off spinner with zero variations and bowling on world crickets flattest road!!!! #Ashes — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) December 18, 2021

England had lost both their openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ahead of Stumps on Day 2. The visitors resumed play on Day 3 at 17/2 with skipper Root and Malan in the middle.

Both players showcased a lot of grit and determination, adding 138 runs for the third wicket before Root was dismissed on 62 by young Australian all-rounder Cameron during the second session.

Malan, batting on 82, was dismissed seven runs after Root's dismissal as Mitchell Starc struck to reduce England to 157/4.

Lyon then got the better of Ollie Pope (5) before Starc got his third wicket of the match by dismissing Joe Buttler for a duck.

At Tea, England were eventually bowled out for 236, trailing Australia by 237 runs.

Earlier, Australia had declared their first innings at 473/9 on the back of a century from Marnus Labuschagne and important knocks from David Warner (95) and Steve Smith (93).

Promoted

Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for England with three scalps to his name in the first innings.

At Stumps on Day 3, Australia were 45 for one, leading England by 282 runs.