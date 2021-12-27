Mitchell Starc was at his dominating best on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test match between Australia and England at the MCG in Melbourne, on Monday. Trailing by 51 runs, the visitors ended Day 2 at 31 for four with Joe Root and Ben Stokes to resume batting on Tuesday. Along with Scott Boland, Starc tore apart England's top-order during their second innings after Australia posted 267 to take a lead of 82 runs. In the fourth delivery of the fifth over, Starc bowled a length ball which Zak Crawley tried to defend. But the opener outside edged it to wicketkeeper Alex Carey for a catch. Crawley could only register five runs off 16 balls.

In the next delivery to Dawid Malan, Starc beat the batter for pace and hit his pads on. The umpire raised his finger after a huge appeal and Malan reviewed it. Replays showed the ball would have clipped the stumps so Malan had to take the long walk back to the pavilion.

For his hat-trick delivery, Starc almost got the wicket of England captain Joe Root but missed it by a whisker after beating his outside edge.

Here is the video of Starc's dismissal of Crawley and Malan:

Hat-trick balls don't get much closer than that!



Mitch Starc on fire and the MCG has erupted! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/lVniO4V0k1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2021

The hosts will be aiming to build on their momentum and apply more pressure on the English batters. Boland was also in good form during England's second innings and took the wickets of opener Haseeb Hameed and nightwatchman Jack Leach.