Ashes, 2nd Test Day 3, Australia vs England Live Score Updates: Joe Root, Dawid Malan Look To Steady England's Innings
AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: England will look to rebuild their innings when they resume at 17/2 on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Saturday.
Ashes 2nd Test Live: Joe Root, Dawid Malan will look to steady England innings.© AFP
Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: England will look to rebuild their innings when they resume at 17/2 on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Saturday. England lost openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed early after Australia declared their innings at a total of 473/9 on Friday. Skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan are at the crease for England and the duo will hope to steady the ship on Saturday. Earlier, on Day 2 of the match, Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a magnificent 103 while David Warner (95) and Steve Smith (93) provided vital support after Australia resumed from their overnight 221-2. Ben Stokes was the pick of the England attack with figures of 3-113, while James Anderson took 2-58. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates From Adelaide Oval
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Dec 16, 2021
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
473/9d
ENG
17/2 (8.4)
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 1.96
% chance to win
AUS 66%
Draw 28%
ENG 6%
Batsman
Dawid Malan
1* (19)
Joe Root
5 (9)
Bowler
Jhye Richardson
1/0 (4)
Michael Neser
4/1 (1.4)
Ashes 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates
England find themselves in a tough position yet again in the Test series. Their bowlers were made to toil hard on Day 2 as well. It was Robinson who started the proceedings by sending back Labuschagne. In the same session, Root and Stokes struck as well to make it their session. Smith and Carey were taking the game away from them, until Anderson struck at the stroke of Tea and hunted down the pair, only to get beaten by the tail enders in the final session. The same pair that fought out of their skin to keep the side in the mix in the second innings of the first Test match has to do it all over again. But this time the position is even worse. Root and Malan need to bat in phases and make sure to keep an eye on running down the deficit. Another thrilling day of cricket awaits.
The Australians dominated Day 2 with the blade first and later even with the ball to end the day on a high. It started with Marnus Labuschagne's first ton against England. The stand-in skipper, Steven Smith, making 93. Carey with his maiden Test fifty. And to add on to the misery of the visitors, Starc and Neser extended their tally to 473/9 declare. Later the pair of Starc and Neser also had a great time with the ball. Starc got rid of Burns yet again in this series atleast it was not on the first ball this time. Soon after, Neser picked up his first-ever Test wicket, he couldn’t have asked for any better start to his international career. Steven Smith and his men would want to chip a couple wickets in the first session with the ball being pretty new.
Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the second Ashes Test match between Australia and England. As the game was abandoned on Day 2 due to a frightening lightning, the Australian bowlers would be itching to come back on the field but this afternoon the only thing lit up will be the sun. The hosts clearly hold the advantage coming into the moving day.
...Day 3, Session 1...
The rain gods come to the rescue of the Englishmen. Australia would be disappointed as they had to walk back to the pavilion because of some serious thunders around the Adelaide Oval. Something to cheer for the English fans as the play has been abandoned. It was a tough day with the ball earlier for the visitors and it that transcended with the blade as well, as they lost two wickets in just 8.4 overs into their innings. They would have lost Joe Root as well but luckily for them, the outside edge off his bat landed just short of his counterpart in the slip cordon. Australia, on the other hand, clearly hold the upper hand in this Test match. They will be hoping to come back stronger and better on the morning of Day 3. As far as England are concerned, they have a mountain to climb. But when the chips are down, that is when champions step up. And they have a pair in the middle which did a remarkable job in the second innings of the first Test, putting in a resounding fightback. Let's hope for a good day of cricket overall. Do join us for another intriguing day of Test cricket at 2.11 pm local time (3.41 am GMT). Cheers!
What a day it has been for Australia. It was Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith who started the second day with the blade. The former was sent back after he made his first century against England, early on in the day. And in no time, Australia even lost Travis Head and Cameron Green. Smith was very good with the blade today. He was supported well by Alex Carey who scored his maiden Test fifty for the Aussies and stitched a crucial sixth-wicket stand with Steven Smith of 91 runs. Although, at the stroke of Tea it was James Anderson who sent back both the batters back in the hut. The first session of the Day belonged to England, as they snatched up three wickets. But in the second session Australia were flying high at a brisk rate but Anderson made sure to pull things back for his side. This is when the tail-enders came out in the final session to bat for the hosts and England would've like to wrap things up early but that was not the case. Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser stitched a stand worth 58 runs which was followed by another short but impactful partnership of Starc and Richardson of 9-ball 25. Which hurt the English camp the most. After Jhye Richardson got caught behind, Steven Smith decided to call his players back in the hut and declared at 473/9.
UPDATE - 9.24 pm local (1054 GMT) - Not the news we were hoping for! The play has been abandoned and the umpires have called STUMPS on Day 2!
UPDATE - 9.13 pm local (1043 GMT) - OH NO! There is some serious lightning at the Adelaide Oval and so the umpires have asked the players to walk off the field. The good thing is that there is no rain at the moment. There is a precautionary cover placed over the pitch for now. Stay tuned for further updates.
Back of a length, outside off, moving away. And just as Neser released the ball, there was a huge flash around the ground. Malan leaves it alone though. The umpire have decided to stop the play for now.
Length and on off. Malan defends it out watchfully.
Good-length ball, outside off, moving away. Malan leaves it alone.
Length and on off. Root defends it to cover for a single. Good running this time. Root and Malan need to make sure to keep changing the strike here to get that left-hand/ right-hand combination in play.
Good length and shaping away, outside off, Malan shoulders his arms.
Fuller and outside off. Root leans in a drives it past mid off for a single.
Back of a length, outside off. Root gets back and blocks it to point.
Good length and on off. Root defends it out solidly.
Good-length ball, on off. Root defends it to the off side.
Length ball, on the pads, Root flicks it to square leg.
Slight drizzle is going on at the moment so the umpires are having a chat but they have decided to keep the play on for now.
Good-length ball, on off. Malan hangs back and blocks it out watchfully.