Australia vs England, Ashes 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: England will look to rebuild their innings when they resume at 17/2 on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Saturday. England lost openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed early after Australia declared their innings at a total of 473/9 on Friday. Skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan are at the crease for England and the duo will hope to steady the ship on Saturday. Earlier, on Day 2 of the match, Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a magnificent 103 while David Warner (95) and Steve Smith (93) provided vital support after Australia resumed from their overnight 221-2. Ben Stokes was the pick of the England attack with figures of 3-113, while James Anderson took 2-58. (LIVE SCORECARD)

