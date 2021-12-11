It was a memorable Test debut for Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey as he achieved a huge milestone in the first Ashes Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane. Carey on Saturday became the first wicketkeeper to take 8 catches (both innings combined) on Test debut, surpassing Rishabh Pant and five others, who had taken 7 catches each on their respective Test debuts. The 30-year-old achieved the milestone in the opening session on Day 4 when Chris Woakes edged Cameron Green's delivery.

Most catches by a wicketkeeper on Test debut:

Alex Carey (8)

Chris Read (7)

Brian Taber (7)

Chamara Dunusinghe (7)

Rishabh Pant (7)

Peter Nevill (7)

Alan Knott (7)

Interestingly, South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock had taken nine catches against Sri Lanka at Galle but it was not on his Test debut.

De Kock had made his Test debut against Australia in Port Elizabeth but didn't keep wickets in that match with AB de Villiers taking the gloves.

Apart from Carey, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon also achieved a massive feat on Saturday. After dismissing Dawid Malan on Day 4, Lyon registered his 400th Test wicket.

Lyon bowled 33 wicketless overs in the first Ashes Test, and had to wait for almost a year since his 399th Test scalp to join the elite list of Australian bowlers with 400 or more Test wickets.

Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) are the other Australian bowlers who have taken 400 or more Test wickets.

The 34-year-old took four wickets as Australia bowled out England for 297 runs in the second innings. Chasing a target of 20, Australia won the game by 9 wickets after Ollie Robinson had dismissed Carey, who had opened the innings in place of David Warner, along with Marcus Harris.