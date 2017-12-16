 
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

Steve Smith Leapfrogs Sachin Tendulkar To Become 3rd Quickest To Hit 22 Test Hundreds

Updated: 16 December 2017 12:52 IST

While Sachin Tendulkar took 114 innings to score 22 Test hundreds, Steve Smith got there in 108.

Steve Smith celebrates after scoring his 22nd Test hundred. © AFP

Steve Smith continued to batter the English bowling attack as Australia took charge of the third Ashes Test on Day 3 in Perth on Saturday. The Australian skipper smashed his 22nd Test hundred, going past Sachin Tendulkar in the process to become the third fastest to reach the landmark. It came from just 138 balls, the fastest century of his career in terms of balls faced. While Tendulkar took 114 innings to reach 22 tons, Smith got there in 108. Only Don Bradman (58 innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (101 innings) have reached the mark in fewer innings.

In the process, Smith passed 1,000 runs for the calendar year during the innings, notching his second century of the Ashes 2017 series.

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for the Australian captain with India opener Rohit Sharma also among the admirers.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan was of the opinion that while Virat Kohli is the best across all three formats, Smith is unrivaled in Tests.

At lunch the home side was 314 for four in their first innings, with Smith on 139 and Mitchell Marsh on 39, trailing England by 89 runs with six wickets in hand.

Australia lead the series 2-0 and can regain the Ashes with victory at the WACA Ground, but heavy rain is forecast for the final two days.

Smith resumed on 92 and wasted little time cruising to his hundred, notching the milestone by effortlessly working Jimmy Anderson off his pads for a boundary.

England seemed powerless to stop Smith scoring and at lunch he had faced 192 balls, hitting 19 fours and one six.

(With AFP Inputs)

