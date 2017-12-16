 
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

The Ashes: Steve Smith Joins Virat Kohli In The 'Freak' Category

Updated: 16 December 2017 08:58 IST

Impressed by Steve Smith, former England captain Michael Vaughan the Australian into the league of 'Freaks' which also features India captain Virat Kohli.

Steve Smith tops the ICC Test Batting Rankings ahead of Virat Kohli. © BCCI

Australian captain Steve Smith once again stood like a mountain in front of the English as the latter couldn't capitalise on their overnight momentum on the second day of the third Ashes Test in Perth on Friday. In reply to England's 403, After ending the day at 203 for three, the Australian skipper completed his 22nd Test hundred in the first session on Day 3. The hosts, after losing their openers David Warner (22) and Cameron Bancroft (25) early in the innings, were steadied by captain Smith as he stood tall and frustrated the English bowlers.

Impressed by Smith, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and welcomed Smith into the league of 'Freaks' which also features India captain Virat Kohli.

Just having a glass of vino I have decided Steve Smith has joined @imVkohli in the Freak Category ... an incredible player ... #Justsaying #Ashes

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 15, 2017

The 28-year-old Australian captain, who notched his 22nd Test century in his 59th Test, is often compared to Kohli in terms of temperament, displaying aggression and steering his team out of trouble way too often.

Both the young captains believe in leading the way by example. In the opening Test of the Ashes series, Smith had scored a fine 141, which helped his team go one-up in the five-match series.

Australia lead the series 2-0 and can regain the Ashes with victory at the WACA Ground.

In 58 Test matches played so far, Smith has scored 5557 runs with an average of 60.40. On the other hand, Kohli, in 63 Test matches played so far, has scored 5268 runs with an average of 53.75.

Topics : India Australia The Ashes 2017-18 Steven Peter Devereux Smith Virat Kohli Michael Vaughan Cricket
Highlights
  • Steve Smith smashes 22nd Test hundred
  • Smith leads Australia's charge in 3rd Ashes Test
  • Michael Vaughan likens Smith to Virat Kohli
