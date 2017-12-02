India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Hailed As The World's Best By These Two English Greats

Virat Kohli smashed his 20th Test century to become the first international captain to hit three successive hundreds in a three-Test series. The Indian skipper has been in mouthwatering form and was yet again among the runs as the hosts took the opening day honours against Sri Lanka in the third and final Test being played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi. Miles away from India, Australia are taking on England in the second Ashes Test at Adelaide and even there Kohli's batting performance hasn't gone unnoticed with two English greats -- Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan -- hailing the Indian run machine as the world's best.

Both Englishman were on a social media spree, continuously tweeting about the ongoing second Test between England and Australia but that still didn't stop them from acknowledging the greatness of Kohli.

Pietersen, who had praised Kohli after his double ton in Nagpur, tweeted: "The greatest batsman of his generation. He is on a different level to any current batsmen - @imVkohli!"

While Vaughan dubbed Kohli a "freak" and wrote: "Btw ... @imVkohli is a freak ... Best player in the World ... #DifferentLevel".

Meanwhile, Kohli reached the landmark of 5,000 runs in the five-day format. Kohli reached the 5000 Test runs mark in typical style, smashing Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal for a boundary shortly after lunch. Kohli's latest hundred was his 3rd on the trot.

Kohli became the 11th Indian to reach the milestone and the fourth quickest in terms of innings. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is the quickest among Indian batsmen, achieving the distinction in 95 innings.

Kohli now has 11 international tons in a season -- one less than Sachin Tendulkar's 12.

The Indian captain scored 104 not out in Kolkata followed by 213 in Nagpur before completing his hat-trick with his 20th Test hundred in his 63rd game.

Incidentally, this was also Kohli's first ever Test hundred at the Feroz Shah Kotla.