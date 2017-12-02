 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli Hits Hundred No. 20, Enters 5000-Run Club

Updated: 02 December 2017 15:15 IST

Kohli became the 11th Indian to reach the milestone and the fourth quickest in terms of innings. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is the quickest among Indian batsmen, achieving the distinction in 95 innings.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli Hits Hundred No. 20, Enters 5000-Run Club
Virat Kohli scored his 20th Test ton on Day 1 of the 3rd Test vs Sri Lanka. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli reached the landmark of 5,000 runs in the five-day format on the opening day of the third and final cricket Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The stylish right-hander scored his 20th Test ton with a superb knock at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla. Murali Vijay was the other centurion for the hosts as they dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers.. Kohli reached the 5000 Test runs mark in typical style, smashing Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal for a boundary shortly after lunch. Kohli's latest hundred was his 3rd on the trot.

Kohli became the 11th Indian to reach the milestone and the fourth quickest in terms of innings. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is the quickest among Indian batsmen, achieving the distinction in 95 innings.

Former star opener Virender Sehwag is second at 98 innings while Sachin Tendulkar is placed third with 103 knocks.

Kohli is also the second quickest among Indian batsmen in terms of time. He needed 2,358 days to complete the feat after Rahul Dravid's 2,252 days. Sehwag is third at 2,464 days.

The India skipper is also the second youngest to reach the 5,000-run mark among Indian bastmen at 29 years and 27 days. Tendulkar tops the list among Indians at 25 years and 301 days.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Cricket Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Virat Kohli
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored his 20th Test ton
  • Kohli also entered the 5000-run Test club
  • Murali Vijay also scored a ton on Day 1 of the 3rd Test
Related Articles
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli's 20th Century Puts India In Command
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli's 20th Century Puts India In Command
Dinesh Chandimal Takes A Dig At India's Preparations For South Africa Tour
Dinesh Chandimal Takes A Dig At India's Preparations For South Africa Tour
For Virat Kohli, A Question From Miss World Manushi Chillar
For Virat Kohli, A Question From Miss World Manushi Chillar
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.