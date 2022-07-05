India's Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic of Croatia overcame the fourth-seeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers to reach the semi-finals of the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon. The Indo-Croatian, seeded sixth, won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in close battle on Court 3. Sania, who is playing her last Wimbledon, reached the mixed doubles semis at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. Sania's stupendous forehand was once again on show, her powerful shots causing her opponents all sorts of problems.

Sania and Pavic will now take on the winner of the other quarterfinal match between second seeds Desirae Krawczyk-Neal Skupski and Jelena Ostapenko-Robert Farah, seeded seventh in the tournament.

Sania also took part in the women's doubles draw, but she and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka were ousted in the opening round, losing 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 to Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Earlier, the sixth seeded pair of Sania and Pavic had reached the mixed doubles quarter-finals after their second round opponents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover.

Sania and Pavic had beaten Spain's David Vega Hernandez and Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the first round.

Sania has already announced her retirement at the end of this season.