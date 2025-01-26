Jannik Sinner won his second successive Australian Open title in emphatic fashion, crushing opponent Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3. While Zverev was largely overpowered by a relentless Sinner, his slightest hope came when he forced a tie-breaker in the second set. However, the tie-breaker did not go to plan. Tied at 4-4, Zverev lost a crucial point off his own serve, as the ball took a deflection off the net and bounced before he could reach. As Zverev ended up losing, his frustration was evident and the German could be seen smashing his racquet.

Having been beaten in the first set of the Australian Open 2025 final, Zverev kept himself alive in the second set right down to the tie-breaker. In the tie-breaker, Zverev took the lead as well a couple of times, and had the chance to maintain that with the tie-breaker score tied at 4-4.

However, Sinner's return for the next point deflected off the net and fell before Zverev could reach it. It was a decisive point, meaning that Sinner took a 5-4 lead with two serves to follow.

As it turned out, Sinner closed out the tie-breaker 7-4, and took a two-set lead in the Australian Open 2025 final.

Zverev did not look pleased. The World No. 2 angrily smashed his racquet repeatedly against his seat, and then on top of other racquets that had been kept near it.

Photos: Alexander Zverev smashes his racquet

The fury was evident. Zverev did not manage a single break point against Sinner in the entire final, and this was a big opportunity lost to clinch a set.

World No. 1 Sinner dominantly closed out the third set 6-3 to win the final in straight sets, and secure a second consecutive Australian Open title.

Advertisement

He now joins Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only players to win consecutive Australian Open titles in the 21st century.