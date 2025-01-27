Alexander Zverev refused to be drawn after a spectator shouted the names of two women, one of whom had settled assault accusations against him, during the Australian Open 2025 trophy presentation on Sunday. While addressing the crowd at Melbourne Park following his final defeat to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Zverev's speech was interrupted after a spectator shouted the names of two women who had put domestic abuse allegations on Zverev in recent years, leading to boos and whistles from the crowd.

The German World No. 2 was well beaten in three sets by defending champion Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final in Melbourne. Zverev was outclasseed 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-4 by Sinner, who won his second straight Australian Open title and third straight hard court Grand Slam.

Following the game, a woman began shouting out as the 27-year-old Zverev stepped up to give his speech afterwards at Rod Laver Arena. There were a few boos and whistles, but eventually the spectator's voice was shut out by cheers and claps from the rest of the crowd.

"Australia believes in Olya and Brenda," shouted the spectator, interrupted Zverev's speech.

It was a reference to Olya Sharypova and Brenda Patea, two of Zverev's ex-girlfriends. Patea, who also has a daughter with Zverev, had brought a criminal case against Zverev. However, it was settled off court.

Sharypova, who is also a former tennis player, had alleged domestic abuse against Zverev, but never went to police over it.

A German court in June dropped a case against the player over allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, after a settlement was agreed hours before he was due to play in the semi-final of the French Open.

Zverev, who has denied wrongdoing, was asked in a post-match news conference to comment about what he heard.

He said: "I believe there are no more accusations. There haven't been for, what, nine months now?

He added: "I think I've done everything I can, and I'm not about to open that subject again."

With AFP inputs