Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming Australian Open Men's Singles Final: Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open 2025 men's singles final, with the world number one tennis player hoping to join an elite company with back-to-back titles at Rod Laver Arena. The defending champion Sinner goes into the Melbourne Park decider on a 20-match win streak, dropping just two sets in his six matches so far. The Italian is favourite to secure a third Grand Slam crown and second at the Australian Open after his maiden triumph over Daniil Medvedev last year.

His opponent, Zverev, also on a red-hot streak, winning 16 of his past 17 matches dating back to his title run at November's Paris Masters. The 27-year-old German is yet to win a Grand Slam title, but he holds a 4-2 record over the Italian.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles final match take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles final match will take place on Friday, January 26, 2025.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles final match be held?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles final match will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

What time will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles final match start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles final match will start at 2:00 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles final match?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles final match will telecasted live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles final match?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles final match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv and JioTV App and Website.

