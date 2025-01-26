Story ProgressBack to home
Australian Open 2025 Final LIVE Updates: World number one Jannik Sinner bids to join an elite company with back-to-back Australian Open men's singles titles as he faces Alexander Zverev in this year's final at the Rod Laver Arena. The Italian is the favourite to lift a third career Grand Slam and second at the Australian Open after his maiden triumph over Daniil Medvedev last year. Only three other men have managed the feat of lifting back-to-back titles at Rod Laver Arena since the turn of the century -- Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Zverev, on the other hand, is eyeing a maiden Grand Slam title after defeats in 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open finals.
- 13:47 (IST)Sinner vs Zverev LIVE: Heat to Head record!2024: Cincinnati, semi-final, hard court: Sinner won 7-6 5-7 7-62023: US Open, round of 16, hard court: Zverev won 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-32022: Monte Carlo, quarter-final, clay: Zverev won 5-7 6-3 7-62021: US Open, round of 16, hard court: Zverev won 6-4 6-4 7-62020: Cologne, semi-final, hard court: Zverev won 7-6 6-32020: French Open, round of 16, clay Sinner won 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-3
- 13:34 (IST)Sinner vs Zverev LIVE: "Best vs Physical Beast"Sinner is on a 20-match winning run at the hard-court grand slams having won the Australian Open and US Open titles last year. In contrast, Zverev is eyeing a maiden Grand Slam title after defeats in 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open finals.
