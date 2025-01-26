Australian Open 2025 Final LIVE Updates: World number one Jannik Sinner bids to join an elite company with back-to-back Australian Open men's singles titles as he faces Alexander Zverev in this year's final at the Rod Laver Arena. The Italian is the favourite to lift a third career Grand Slam and second at the Australian Open after his maiden triumph over Daniil Medvedev last year. Only three other men have managed the feat of lifting back-to-back titles at Rod Laver Arena since the turn of the century -- Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Zverev, on the other hand, is eyeing a maiden Grand Slam title after defeats in 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open finals.

January 26 2025 13:58 (IST) Sinner vs Zverev LIVE: All set! The stage is set for the Australian Open 2025 men's singles final. Both men are in the tunnel and will be out on the court anytime. Sinner is warming up inside The stage is set for the Australian Open 2025 men's singles final. Both men are in the tunnel and will be out on the court anytime. Sinner is warming up inside

January 26 2025 13:47 (IST) Sinner vs Zverev LIVE: Heat to Head record! 2024: Cincinnati, semi-final, hard court: Sinner won 7-6 5-7 7-6

2023: US Open, round of 16, hard court: Zverev won 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3

2022: Monte Carlo, quarter-final, clay: Zverev won 5-7 6-3 7-6

2021: US Open, round of 16, hard court: Zverev won 6-4 6-4 7-6

2020: Cologne, semi-final, hard court: Zverev won 7-6 6-3

2020: French Open, round of 16, clay Sinner won 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-3

January 26 2025 13:40 (IST) Sinner vs Zverev LIVE: Djokovic backs Sascha! Zverev, however, enjoys a 4-2 record against Sinner. Djokovic, who retired from the semi-final, declared Alexander Zverev as his favourite for the final. Zverev, however, enjoys a 4-2 record against Sinner. Djokovic, who retired from the semi-final, declared Alexander Zverev as his favourite for the final.

January 26 2025 13:34 (IST) Sinner vs Zverev LIVE: "Best vs Physical Beast" Sinner is on a 20-match winning run at the hard-court grand slams having won the Australian Open and US Open titles last year. In contrast, Zverev is eyeing a maiden Grand Slam title after defeats in 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open finals. Sinner is on a 20-match winning run at the hard-court grand slams having won the Australian Open and US Open titles last year. In contrast, Zverev is eyeing a maiden Grand Slam title after defeats in 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open finals.

January 26 2025 13:29 (IST) Sinner vs Zverev LIVE: Road to final! Zverev reached a first Australian Open final after an injured Novak Djokovic dramatically retired from their semi-final on Friday. Sinner, on the other hand, breezed past Ben Shelton in straight sets. Zverev reached a first Australian Open final after an injured Novak Djokovic dramatically retired from their semi-final on Friday. Sinner, on the other hand, breezed past Ben Shelton in straight sets.

January 26 2025 13:27 (IST) Sinner vs Zverev LIVE: Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2025 final. World No 1 Jannik Sinner defends his crown as second seed Sascha Zverev bids to win his first grand slam title. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2025 final. World No 1 Jannik Sinner defends his crown as second seed Sascha Zverev bids to win his first grand slam title.