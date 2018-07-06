Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer Plays A Breath-Taking 'Drop Shot'. Watch Video

Roger Federer displayed his class on the grass court pulling out a brilliant drop shot in the Round of 64 clash against Lukas Lacko from Slovakia. Swiss legend Federer played the shot in the first set as the crowd at London went berserk over the 36-year-old for his splendid deft touch off the racket, which stayed in air for nearly 5 seconds before dropping past the net. Federer went on to outclass Lacko is straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 to qualify for the Round of 32. Eight-time champion Roger Federer, who is No. 2 in the ATP rankings and top seed in the ongoing Wimbledon, will face Jan-Lennard Struff hailing from Germany in the next round.

Wimbledon took note of the brilliant play from Federer and tweeted, "Even by @rogerfederer's standards, this drop shot was one of his finest ??"

Even by @rogerfederer's standards, this drop shot was one of his finest ??#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KtCYN0yxxI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2018

Earlier on Monday, Federer showcased a brilliant gesture after entering the second round. A young girl was seen standing behind Federer's chair throughout the match, holding a poster which read 'Roger can I have your headband pleeease'. As soon as the match got over, Federer, apart from the usual signing of autographs, approached the girl, dug into his bag and gave her the headband. The gesture led to a loud applause from the audience at the Centre Court.

Post the match, father of the little girl took to Twitter to express his gratitude. "That was my daughter who received the headband. She is a MASSIVE fed fan and is absolutely thrilled. Thank you @rogerfederer. She will never forget this moment for the rest of her life. #goat #federer" wrote Abhijeet Joshi.

Defending champion Roger Federer, who will be soon turning 37, has won Wimbledon eight times before. He also became the oldest Wimbledon champion in 2017.

The world number 2 Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, arrived having again skipped the clay season while warming up for Wimbledon with a grass court title in Stuttgart and runners-up spot in Halle.