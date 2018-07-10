Roger Federer Shows Off Cricket Skills, Gets No.1 Batting Ranking From ICC

Roger Federer's tennis skills are not up for debate, but it was his cricketing skills that were the focal point during his Wimbledon fourth round clash against Adrian Mannarino of France . Federer, arguably the greatest tennis player of this generation, was seen playing a forward defensive shot during his match with Mannarino. Wimbledon's official Twitter handle posted a video of Federer showcasing his cricketing talent and asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to rate Federer.

"Ratings for @rogerfederer's forward defence, @ICC?," Wimbledon's post read.

To this, ICC was quick to respond. ICC shared a screenshot of the Test batting rankings which showed the 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer as the No. 1 batsmen in the world.

ICC also posted superimposed pictures of Federer and Sachin Tendulkar in Spiderman costumes with a caption, "When greatness recognises greatness."

When greatness recognises greatness ?? pic.twitter.com/UB2hJli5gw — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018

Federer needed just 16 minutes to win the opening set in a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 defeat of Mannarino to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final.

Federer will be playing in his 53rd Grand Slam last-eight.

The 36-year-old has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon, just two behind his record set from the third round in 2005 to his title triumph in 2006.