Aryna Sabalenka cruised past Anastasia Potapova and into the third round of the Italian Open with a 6-2, 6-2 victory on Friday. Last year's beaten finalist and current world number one, Sabalenka swept past Russian Potapova in just over an hour at the Foro Italico. Sabalenka will play Sofia Kenin in the next round after the American beat another Russian in Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0. The 27-year-old Sabalenka has reached the final of her last four tournaments, with 1000 series wins in both Miami and Madrid.

In the men's tournament, Carlos Alcaraz kicks off his bid for a first Rome title when the third seed faces Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic on centre court.

Last year's winner Alexander Zverev is also in action, against Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

