Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic took to twitter to share a photo of the Serbian tennis star, where a blue streak can be seen tied to his hair and dangling in front of him. It is not a look normally sported by Djokovic, but his daughter Tara decided to style him in a new fashion. "When Tara takes over her daddy," she captioned the picture. "@djokernole never looked cuter," she added. Novak Djokovic retweeted the picture with the hashtag "#girldad".

#ICYMI When Tara takes over her daddy @djokernole never looked cuter



Kako ga je samo razneila... nema mu spasa pic.twitter.com/qD72h5vxET — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) November 2, 2020

Djokovic got married to Jelena in 2014. They welcomed their daughter Tara into the world in 2017.

World No.1 Djokovic last played in the Vienna Open, where he was knocked out by Italian Lorenzo Sonego. Sonego's 6-2, 6-1 quarter-final stunner was 33-year-old Djokovic's heaviest ever defeat in a three-set match.

"I have done what I came here for, securing the number one. And I'm completely fine with today's result," he had said after the match.

"I'm healthy and looking forward to a strong finish in London (the season-ending ATP Finals)".

In the US Open, Djokovic was disqualified after he smashed a ball after losing a point and it hit a line judge.

He then came back strong to make the final of the French Open, only to lose in straight sets to Rafael Nadal.