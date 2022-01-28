Rafael Nadal is just a win away from becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles after he brushed aside Matteo Berrettini to reach the Australian Open men's singles final on Friday. Nadal is currently tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 majors. Djokovic was deported from Australia just before the tournament started while Federer is out with an injury. That means, if Nadal wins the Australian Open, he will become the all-time men's Grand Slam leader. Emotions were high for the Spaniard after he beat Berrettini in the semis at the Rod Laver Arena.

The sixth seed seemed to be in tears as he buried his face into his kit bag after the end of the match.

Watch Rafael Nadal's emotional reaction here:

"For me it's all about the Australian Open more than anything else, it's an amazing event," said Nadal, whose lone title triumph at the Australian Open came way back in 2009.

"I have been a little unlucky during my career with some injuries and I played in some amazing finals here with some good chances against Novak in 2012 and Roger 2017, I was close a couple of times.

"I feel very lucky that I won once in my career in 2009, but I never thought about another chance in 2022.

"So I'll just try to enjoy today's victory and try my best in the final."

Nadal was in fine form in the semi-final against Berrettini. The Spaniard streaked into a two sets lead before the Italian big server won the third to claw his way back into the game.

After some tense games, where both players held on to their serves, Nadal finally broke in the eighth game of the fourth set. Taking a 5-3 lead, the Spanish great comfortably held on to his serve to wrap up the match.

Nadal now awaits the winner of the second semi-final between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

(With AFP inputs)