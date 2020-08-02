US Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Knocked Out In Men's Doubles Quarters
Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov lost to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in straight sets.
Highlights
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov crashed out of men's doubles quarters
Bopanna-Shapovalov lost 5-7, 5-7 to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau
Rojer and Tecau will now compete against Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares
Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday failed to secure a semi-final spot in the US Open after losing to the Dutch-Romanian duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau. In the men's doubles quarterfinals, Rojer and Tecau secured a 7-5, 7-5 win against the Indian-Canadian pair to advance in the competition.
Rojer and Tecau will now compete against Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.
The Croatian-Brazilian team had defeated Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, last week's Western and Southern Open finalists, 6-2, 7-6(4) on Monday in the quarter-finals. It is the first time they have reached a Grand Slam semi-final as a team.
Earlier, Bopanna-Shapovalov had defeated German pair Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the second-round clash. After losing the first set, Bopanna and Shapovalov had made a comeback and clinched the next two sets and won the match by 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.