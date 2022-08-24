Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announced her engagement to coach Jiri Vanek on Wednesday, posing with an engagement ring on her hand in her "special place".

"Happy news we wanted to share with you guys... I said 'yes' in my special place," the 32-year-old world number 21 tweeted, adding a photo of the couple from the All England Club.

Happy news we wanted to share with you guys... I said "yes" in my special place pic.twitter.com/WlgDcKWMjr — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 24, 2022

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, hired the 44-year-old Vanek in 2016.

Vanek has two sons from his previous marriage.

Kvitova lost to Caroline Garcia in the final of the WTA Cincinnati Masters last week in the run-up to the US Open which begins next week.

