A question asked to one of the contestants during an American show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' is going viral on social media. A picture has surfaced online in which the contestant could be seen trying to answer a question which was related to the sport of tennis. "Which of these tennis greats once won the Australian Open while roughly eight weeks pregnant?" was the question, but what made it funny was its set of options. Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and John McEnroe were the four options.

For the unversed, three - Andy Murray, Roger Federer, and John McEnroe - out of the four players in the option given are male, while the only female in it is Serena.

The picture of the viral question has left the netizens in splits. And now, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has reacted to it as well.

"Tough one," wrote Sania with laughing emojis on the viral picture.

Sania Mirza had earlier decided to quit professional tennis after the end of the 2022 season but she later decided to take more time.

Sania Mirza had pulled out of the US Open this year due to an injury, she had announced on Instagram. "Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously, didn't realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have infact torn a little bit of my tendon," Mirza wrote on Instagram.

"I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This isn't ideal and it's terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you posted," she added.

