In an exclusive interview with NDTV, World No.1 Novak Djokovic said that setting a new landmark of 311 weeks as world number one, was something he dreamt of since he started playing tennis as a kid. On Monday, the Serbian superstar surpassed Roger Federer by setting a new record of 311 weeks as world number one on the ATP rankings. Djokovic won his 18th Grand Slam title and his ninth Australian Open crown in Melbourne last month.

"This achievement is something that I dreamt of when I was a kid starting to play tennis. It's a tribute to the love and commitment to the sport," Djokovic told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Djokovic said his journey to the top was not an easy one but it made him stronger.

"We all go through different trials and tribulations. My journey was not easy of course, but it made me stronger," said the 18-time Grand Slam champion.

He made his top 100 debut in July 2005, just weeks after Nadal had won his first Roland Garros.

He was top 50 in June 2006, top 20 for the first time in October 2006 and top 10 by March 2007.

Djokovic first became world number one at the age of 24 on July 4, 2011, the day after winning Wimbledon for the first time, beating Nadal in the final.

(With AFP inputs)