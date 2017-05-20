Sania Mirza's Brand Endorsement Goes Wrong. Twitter Shows No Mercy

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday became the latest victim of Indian Twitter after she tweeted about using One Plus 3T from her iPhone. "Not really a techie but love using the OnePlus 3T the past few months," she tweeted. The Twitterati were quick to notice that Mirza had sent out what appeared to be a promotional tweet from her iPhone. The tweet was later deleted by Sania.

Mirza, however, was back to doing what she does best on the court as she and her partner Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Italian Open with a 6-4, 6-1 win over the Italian pair of Martina Trevisan and Sara Errani on Friday.