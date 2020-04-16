Sania Mirza Tweets Wishes To Pakistani Cricketer Hasan Ali's Wife Samiya On Her Birthday

Sania Mirza wished Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali's wife Samiya on her birthday. Mirza replied to Hasan Ali's tweet which said, "To my wife my soulmate my love happy birthday to you Samiya. Wish you many more years of happiness in sha Allah". To this Sania Mirza said, "Wish Samiya from me lots of love". Hasan Ali got married to Indian-origin girl Samiya Arzoo last year in Dubai.

Wish Samiya from me ❤️ lots of love https://t.co/hqTmMzBNVz — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 16, 2020

Hasan Ali's teammates also wished his wife on Twitter. Wahab Riaz, the Pakistani fast bowler wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Guddi. May ALLAH always bless you with his showers". Shadab Khan the Pakistani leg-spinner also commented, "Happy Birthday Bhabi" on Hasan Ali's post.

Many many happy returns of the day Guddi . May ALLAH always bless you with his showers . — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 15, 2020

Happy birthday Bhabi ???????????????????????????????? — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) April 16, 2020

Hasan Ali made his debut for Pakistan back in 2016 against Ireland in an ODI game at Dublin. Ali has featured in 53 One Day Internationals for his team and has scalped 82 wickets with an economy rate of 5.60. Soon after his ODI debut, Hasan Ali got selected for the T20I series against England. He made his T20I debut at Manchester against England and took two wickets in the game. He has 35 wickets from 30 games in T20I's.

The fast bowler made his Test debut in 2017 against West Indies. Hasan Ali has played 9 Test matches for his country and has scalped 31 wickets with an economy rate of 3.09.

All sporting events have come to a halt in Pakistan just like the rest of the world as the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic.