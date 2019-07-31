Shahid Afridi turned back the clock with a sensational unbeaten 81-run knock off just 40 balls in Brampton Wolves' 27-run win over Edmonton Royals in a Global T20 Canada encounter at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Sunday. But that was not the only talking point of the game. An incident involving Afridi on the final ball of Brampton Wolves' innings has gone viral on social media. Batting with compatriot Wahab Riaz, Afridi hit the last ball for a single down to long-off, Wahab Riaz asked his partner if he wanted to take a second run. Afridi came up with a hilarious reply that quickly started doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

"Lala, dusra lena hai," asked Wahab Riaz. "Pagal hai. Bowling kaun karega," was Afridi's brilliant reply.

Watch the entire video here:

Afridi smashed 10 boundaries and five sixes in his fiery knock that propelled Brampton Wolves to 207 for five in 20 overs.

Thanks to Afridi's breezy knock and Lendl Simmons 34-ball 59, Brampton Wolves posted a formidable total. For Edmonton Royals, Shadab Khan was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets. Ben Cutting also dismissed two Brampton Wolves batsmen.

Not only did Shahid Afridi shine with the bat but he also claimed the wicket of compatriot Mohammad Hafeez.

In reply, the efforts of Richie Berrington (28), captain Faf du Plessis (21), James Neesham (33) and Shadab Khan (27) went in vain as Edmonton Royals fell short by 27 runs and ended up scoring 180 in 20 overs.

For Brampton Wolves, Zahoor Khan and Ish Sodhi picked up three wickets apiece. Wahab Riaz claimed two wickets.

Shahid Afridi was named Man of the Match.

Brampton Wolves and Shahid Afridi will be next seen in action on Thursday when they take on Winnipeg Hawks.