Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, proving that age is just a number, played a scintillating unbeaten 81-run knock off just 40 balls, powering his side Brampton Wolves' 27-run win over Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada match at CAA Centre in Brampton on Sunday. Afridi smashed 10 boundaries and five sixes in his unbeaten fiery knock.

The official Twitter handle of Global T20 Canada League shared a video showing Shahid Afridi hitting the white ball all around the park in his typical style.

Watch @SAfridiOfficial hitting the ball out of the stadium with so much ease. Exciting atmosphere in the stadium..BOOM! #GT2019 #BWvsER pic.twitter.com/zxYersLyAz — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 29, 2019

Not only with the bat, Shahid Afridi also shone with the ball as he claimed the wicket of compatriot Mohammad Hafeez.

Thanks to Afridi's breezy knock and Lendl Simmons 34-ball 59, Brampton Wolves posted a 207-run total on the board in 20 overs. For Edmonton Royals, Shadab Khan was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets. Ben Cutting also dismissed two Brampton Wolves batsmen.

The efforts of Richie Berrington (28), captain Faf du Plessis (21), James Neesham (33) and Shadab Khan (27) went in vain as Edmonton Royals, in reply, fell short by 27 runs and ended up scoring 180 in 20 overs.

For Brampton Wolves, Zahoor Khan and Ish Sodhi picked up three wickets apiece. Wahab Riaz claimed two wickets.

Shahid Afridi was named Man of the Match.

Earlier on Saturday, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh played a 35-run knock off just 21 balls. His knock was studded with three fours and three sixes. His team Toronto Nationals had defeated Edmonton Royals by 2 wickets.