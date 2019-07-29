 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Blasts Unbeaten 81 Off 40 Balls During GT20 Canada Match, Watch

Updated: 29 July 2019 13:52 IST

Shahid Afridi's scintillating 40-ball 81 powered his side Brampton Wolves past Edmonton Royals by 27 runs in the Global T20 Canada match.

Shahid Afridi Blasts Unbeaten 81 Off 40 Balls During GT20 Canada Match, Watch
Shahid Afridi was at his very best in a match against Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada match. © Twitter

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, proving that age is just a number, played a scintillating unbeaten 81-run knock off just 40 balls, powering his side Brampton Wolves' 27-run win over Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada match at CAA Centre in Brampton on Sunday. Afridi smashed 10 boundaries and five sixes in his unbeaten fiery knock.

The official Twitter handle of Global T20 Canada League shared a video showing Shahid Afridi hitting the white ball all around the park in his typical style.

Not only with the bat, Shahid Afridi also shone with the ball as he claimed the wicket of compatriot Mohammad Hafeez.

Thanks to Afridi's breezy knock and Lendl Simmons 34-ball 59, Brampton Wolves posted a 207-run total on the board in 20 overs. For Edmonton Royals, Shadab Khan was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets. Ben Cutting also dismissed two Brampton Wolves batsmen.

The efforts of Richie Berrington (28), captain Faf du Plessis (21), James Neesham (33) and Shadab Khan (27) went in vain as Edmonton Royals, in reply, fell short by 27 runs and ended up scoring 180 in 20 overs.

For Brampton Wolves, Zahoor Khan and Ish Sodhi picked up three wickets apiece. Wahab Riaz claimed two wickets.

Shahid Afridi was named Man of the Match.

Earlier on Saturday, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh played a 35-run knock off just 21 balls. His knock was studded with three fours and three sixes. His team Toronto Nationals had defeated Edmonton Royals by 2 wickets.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi Shahid Afridi Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi proved that age is just a number
  • He also claimed the wicket of compatriot Mohammad Hafeez
  • Shahid Afridi was named Man of the Match
Related Articles
"Proud Of Everything You
"Proud Of Everything You've Achieved": Sania Mirza Wishes Shoaib Malik On Retirement
Dale Steyn Joins Euro T20 Slam As Marquee Player
Dale Steyn Joins Euro T20 Slam As Marquee Player
Imran Khan Congratulates Pakistan For "Great Comeback" In World Cup
Imran Khan Congratulates Pakistan For "Great Comeback" In World Cup
India And Pakistan
India And Pakistan's One-Sided World Cup History
Mohammad Amir Confessed To Spot Fixing After Being Slapped By Shahid Afridi, Says Abdul Razzaq
Mohammad Amir Confessed To Spot Fixing After Being Slapped By Shahid Afridi, Says Abdul Razzaq
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.