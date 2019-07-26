Yuvraj Singh's Bizarre Dismissal In Global T20 Canada Debut Game - Watch

Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), is leading the Toronto Nationals in the second edition of Global T20 Canada . The Toronto skipper had a forgettable debut match in the T20 league as he struggled with lower-back pain before being dismissed in a bizarre fashion at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Thursday. Vancouver Knights captain Chris Gayle won the toss and invited Toronto Nationals to bat. Star batsman Brendon McCullum fell early but Canadian opener Rodrigo Thomas hit a quickfire 41. Yuvraj Singh, who walked in at number 4, was clearly struggling to middle the ball right from the outset and faced 27 deliveries to score 14 runs. In the 17th over bowled by medium-pacer Rizwan Cheema, Yuvraj Singh nicked the ball but wicketkeeper Tobias Visee failed to catch it.

However, the ball deflected off the keeper's gloves onto the stumps. Yuvraj's back foot was inside the crease when the bails came off but he walked off even before the on-field umpires made a decision.

Eventually, Toronto Nationals managed to score of 159/5 in their quota of 20 overs. Skipper Chris Gayle failed to go big but the Knights still pulled off an eight-wicket win with South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen top-scoring with a 43-ball 65.

The 2019 season of Canada's T20 league that concludes on August 11, features Vancouver Knights, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers, Toronto Nationals and Brampton Wolves.

Other new big-name signings for the 2019 season include Kane Williamson (Edmonton), McCullum (Toronto), Chris Lynn (Winnipeg), Shoaib Malik (Vancouver), Faf du Plessis (Edmonton), Shakib Al Hasan (Brampton) and Colin Munro (Brampton).

Players retained from last season include Chris Gayle (Vancouver), Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg), Andre Russell (Vancouver), Kieron Pollard (Toronto), Thisara Perera (Montreal) and Sunil Narine (Montreal).