Hyderabad opener Aman Rao slammed an unbeaten 200 to leave both fans and experts stunned during the Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter against Bengal in Rajkot on Tuesday. It was a sensational knock from the 21-year-old who was recently bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction. Aman smashed 12 fours and 13 sixes to reach his double century in 154 deliveries. The youngster showed tremendous quality against the likes of Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, to take Hyderabad to a brilliant total. Aman showed grit and determination during his explosive knock and even reached the 200-run milestone with a six.

Who is Aman Rao?

Aman was born in Wisconsin, USA but was raised in Hyderabad. The youngster is well known for his aggressive style of batting and with a strike rate of over 160 in T20 cricket, he has established himself as a solid top-order batter. He performed well in the U-23 state trophy with 381 runs in 6 matches.

He followed it up with a half-century against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he slammed 24 runs in a single over against Shardul Thakur. The form proved beneficial in the IPL 2026 auction where he was bought by Rajasthan Royals.

Sensational Record

This was the first time that a Hyderabad batter slammed a double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Overall, he was the ninth batter to achieve the feat.

Batters with double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan - 277 vs Arunachal Pradesh (2022)

Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw - 227* vs Puducherry (2021)

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad - 220* vs Uttar Pradesh (2022)

Kerala's Sanju Samson - 212* vs Goa (2019)

Odisha's Swastik Samal - 212 vs Saurashtra (2025)

Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal - 203 vs Jharkhand (2019)

Uttarakhand's Karn Kaushal - 202 vs Sikkim (2018)

Saurashtra's Samarth Vyas - 200 vs Manipur (2022)

Hyderabad's Aman Rao - 200* vs Bengal (2026)

He also became the second batter to score a double century in the ongoing season after Odisha opener Swastik Samal.