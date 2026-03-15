Royal Challengers Bengaluru fast bowler Yash Dayal reportedly married content creator Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony in February 2026. According to HT City, the wedding took place on February 4 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh with only family members and a handful of relatives in attendance. Dayal has not made any official announcement regarding his wedding but Shweta shared a reel featuring both of them on her Instagram account. Dayal was part of the RCB team that won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025 and will take part in the competition once again this year.

Shweta is a social media influencer and vlogger from Delhi with more than 587,000 followers on the social media platform Instagram. She worked as a broadcaster for the International Legends League.

: Yash Dayal secretly married content creator Shweta Pundir on 4 February in the presence of only their family members. pic.twitter.com/cLG20s0kxn —(@rushiii_12) March 15, 2026

Meanwhile, a new heavyweight has entered the race to buy the owners of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise. Swedish private equity firm EQT Group is preparing a binding bid that could value the franchise at around $2–2.1 billion, according to sources familiar with the process.

If submitted at that level, the offer would comfortably exceed the roughly $1.8 billion non-binding bid made by Avram Glazer through Lancer Capital.

The deadline for binding bids in the sale process is March 16.

The franchise is currently owned by United Spirits Limited, the Indian arm of global liquor giant Diageo. The company put its stake in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) up for sale in November 2025 as part of what it called a strategic review of its non-core investments.

RCSPL owns both the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League and the franchise's side in the Women's Premier League.