India's T20I captain and star cricketer, Shreyas Iyer, has rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai's premium Worli locality. The residential unit is set to cost the player a starting monthly fee of Rs 18.50 lakh. The confirmation of the deal and its details were released by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The apartment in Artesia, Worli, is spread over an area of 360 square metres (3,875 square feet). It has four parking spaces. Iyer has signed a three-year lease. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.84 lakh, registration charges of Rs 1,000, and a security deposit of Rs 74 lakh.

As per the agreement, the rent, which begins at Rs 18.50 lakh per month, will increase by approximately 7% to Rs 19.79 lakh in the second year. It will further rise by approximately 7% to Rs 21.18 lakh in the third year. Accordingly, the cumulative rental value for Iyer over the entire three-year term will be Rs 7.14 crore.

Iyer: the leader India's high-volume T20 setup needs

Perhaps no other cricketer has gone through so much turbulence and transformation between December 3, 2023, and June 6, 2026, as Iyer, who has taken over the reins of India's T20I team from Suryakumar Yadav.

Shreyas' is an extraordinary story, as it's tough for an Indian cricketer to survive a 30-month hiatus, particularly in the shortest format where talents are jostling for space, and make a comeback, let alone as captain.

So, what has the 31-year-old done in that interim to impress the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel and head coach Gautam Gambhir? It has to be his single-minded dedication to claw back from setbacks and create an upward-moving career curve.

Shreyas was looking at a bleak future after losing his BCCI central contract, along with Jharkhand's Ishan Kishan, in February 2024 for skipping domestic matches for Mumbai that season.

It took him nearly a year to earn the contract back, and he also had to go through rejections from India squads for major events like the T20 World Cup (2024, 2026) and Asia Cup (2025). But he never sulked or vented his frustration on social media; rather, he focused on working on his batting and recovery from certain injuries that forced him to seek a break from red-ball cricket last year.

(With PTI Inputs)

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