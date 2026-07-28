Winds of change are sweeping through Indian cricket. After the tours of Ireland and England, where India lost two T20I series and an ODI series, the BCCI was expected to conduct a review. It has now been confirmed that the BCCI will not renew the contracts of assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip. The development was shared by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. "Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeshchate's two-year contract with Indian men's team ended on June 10. Fielding coach T Dilip, who was given a one-year extension after his original term ended, also had his contract ending on June 8," BCCI secretary Saikia told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"The BCCI continued with the duo till the end of India's tour of United Kingdom. However, the BCCI is not giving them any extension. There is no question of accepting resignation as the contract has ended," the secretary cleared the air.

A few reports have claimed that Subhodeep Ghosh will be the new Indian fielding coach. However, Saikia said: "BCCI is in talks with two or three candidates to finalise the new fielding coach for the Indian men's team."

Assam's Ghosh, who has been in the system for last six to seven years since the time of Rahul Dravid at the NCA, is the favourite right now.

It must be mentioned that Ten Doeschate intended to leave as when he was brought on board on Gautam Gambhir's insistence, he was promised fielding coach's job but was given no specific role in last two years.

In case of Dilip, his extension for one year before the 2025 Test series in England was on insistence of a senior superstar but no one was happy with his performance. It would have been a miracle had he been given any further extension after poor show during the recent white ball tour of UK.

More updates to follow...

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