An incident involving Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja during Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka has gone viral on social media. It all started when Siraj's throw from the deep narrowly missed leg umpire Ahsan Raza. Raza was on the field as a substitute umpire after Rod Tucker did not come out. Siraj fielded the ball in the deep, and his powerful throw came dangerously close to hitting Raza, but the umpire was able to quickly move out of the way. Jadeja saw the funny side of the incident as he was left amused by it all, and his reaction had several social media users in splits.

Siraj, aaraam se! Ek umpire toh pehle hi sub ho chuke hain!



Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/ghiCeM6mDx — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 17, 2026

Coming to the match, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets between themselves as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284 on Day Three of the first Test, and sealed a formidable 178-run first-innings lead.

Arriving on the tour with immense expectations, Suthar lived up to the billing by striking with his very first ball and finishing with 4-76 in a spell where he got turn and bounce while hitting the right lengths. His veteran spin partner Jadeja chipped in with 3-57, and even crossed the 350 Test-wicket mark.

Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna took a wicket apiece to round off a thoroughly clinical collective bowling effort for India, who briefly entertained hopes of enforcing the follow-on after reducing the hosts to 90/5.

However, Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella mounted a stubborn recovery through a 146-run sixth-wicket partnership as the ball softened and lost its bite. The duo showed exceptional composure and absorbed pressure, including sweeping and reverse-sweeping very well, to deny India the opportunity to put pressure on them.

While Dinusha pushed on to register a brilliant maiden Test hundred off 168 balls, Dickwella's search for an elusive three-figure score continued on his return to the format after nearly three years.

The wicketkeeper-batter remains with the record for most Test half-centuries without a hundred when he fell for a well-made 80 off 115 balls as Krishna produced a beauty with the old ball to trigger the final collapse.

(With IANS inputs)

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