Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that India should bat for 40 overs on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka and set a target of around 350. Chopra pointed out that the approach is not without its fair share of risks, as India could end up on the losing side. However, he explained that the best option for the visitors would be to bat at a decent run rate and declare their innings around the 40-over mark, even though it would give Sri Lanka a chance.

"Add 178 more to 178 and reach 350. Even if you play at an average of five, it will take you 40 overs to score 200, and there are huge chances of rain. So you will have to move really quickly. You will have to play slightly aggressively. Yashasvi, play like Yashasvi. KL Rahul, you have many gears. Activate the T20 and ODI gear this time," Chopra said on YouTube.

"There is a lot of depth in the batting. Just keep moving faster. I am giving India about 40-odd overs. Score around 150 to 175 runs and declare. Bite the bullet. I know if 50 overs happen and 90 overs of the last day also happen, we can actually end up on the losing side in 140 overs," he added.

Chopra explained that in the event of a full game, Sri Lanka could have a chance of winning. However, if rain plays a part, India might not have enough time to bowl them out and register a victory if they choose to bat for a longer period.

"If the full match happens and we are unable to bowl them out, they will have the time to score 350 runs. However, we will be left rubbing our hands if we bat for too long and a session gets spoilt due to rain. It is going to be a tough one, but that's the bullet that India must bite," he said.

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