Saransh Jain's journey to the Indian team began not from a cricket academy, but from the rooftop of his home in Indore. Years later, those sessions have culminated in the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder's maiden call-up to the Indian Test team for next month's series against Sri Lanka. The landmark selection has sparked celebrations in the Jain household, with the family reminiscing about the sacrifices and perseverance that shaped Saransh's journey.

Saransh's father, Subodh Jain, a former Ranji Trophy cricketer for Madhya Pradesh, would often convert the rooftop into a makeshift practice facility whenever time permitted.

His mother, Sangeeta Jain, recalled the determination her son displayed from an early age.

"Whenever my husband had time, he would put up a net on the rooftop and make Saransh practise. Many times, he injured his hand while batting or bowling, but he never gave up. He would simply bandage it and resume practising," she told PTI.

Those practice sessions also came with an unintended cost for the neighbours.

"His shots would often shatter the neighbours' window panes. My husband would assure them that he would replace the broken glass, but he would also say that one day these very neighbours would feel proud of this boy," an emotional Sangeeta said.

One of Saransh's defining traits as a cricketer is his unusual combination of right-arm off-spin and left-handed batting.

His elder brother, Saurabh Jain, revealed that Saransh initially batted right-handed before their father spotted something special.

"I bat right-handed, so Saransh naturally copied me. But one day, my father realised that he was timing the ball much better while batting left-handed. That's when he told him, 'Son, you will become a left-handed batsman,'" Saurabh recalled.

Subodh believes his son's selection is a reward for sustained excellence in first-class cricket at a time when many players break into the national team on the back of strong IPL performances.

"Saransh plays like a warrior on the field. He never stops until he achieves what he has set out to do," he said.

The family is now eagerly awaiting the moment when Saransh walks onto the field wearing India's shirt for the first time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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