Nitish Rana broke down in tears after completing his half-century during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Rana recently lost his mother but he decided to return to the field just days after the tragedy. The left-handed batter, who currently plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scored 60 off just 33 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes. After reaching his half-century, Rana, who wore a jersey with his late mother's name, looked towards the sky in a tribute to his mother and then broke down in tears. He was consoled by the opponent wicket-keeper and the moment has gone viral on social media.

Despite a brilliant knock from Rana, West Delhi Lions were defeated by 10 wickets. They failed to build proper partnerships and were eventually dismissed for just 169 by South Delhi Superstarz. Rana was the only person to cross the 30-run mark for his side as Anshuman Hooda took four wickets while Ankit Dabas and Vivek Tiwari took two each.

In response, South Delhi Superstarz looked quite comfortable as Sanat Sangwan and Anmol Sharma stitched together a stunning partnership. Sangwan raced to a 25-ball half-century in the 8th over while Sharma took his time and reached the milestone in 36 balls during the 13th over. Sangwan went on to slam his century in 50 balls during the 15th over.

He ended up scoring 111 from 54 balls while Sharma provided perfect support with a 38-ball 55. South Delhi Superstarz pulled off a stunning victory by 10 wickets with 28 deliveries to spare.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace