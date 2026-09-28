Sachin Tendulkar is arguably cricket's most recognised face across the world. He belongs in the league of icons such as Michael Schumacher and Lionel Messi. Thanks to the historic records that the Master Blaster has achieved, Tendulkar has transcended the boundaries of cricket. Tendulkar retired in November 2013, but many of his remarkable records still stand strong. On Monday, Tendulkar announced a partnership with OpenAI. "I'm excited to announce my partnership with OpenAI. We have some interesting things coming up, and I can't wait to share them with you. I've always been curious. One question usually leads to another, and ChatGPT has certainly encouraged that habit. But it has also proved useful when I've needed to get things done, like planning my last trip with the family."

"That's what I'm looking forward to with this partnership: discovering what else I can do with ChatGPT, sharing what I find useful, and encouraging more people to give it a try with something they care about.

"A question, an idea, something you've always wanted to explore. There are so many places to start. Looking forward to exploring together."

I'm excited to announce my partnership with OpenAI. We have some interesting things coming up, and I can't wait to share them with you.



I've always been curious... One question usually leads to another, and ChatGPT has certainly encouraged that habit. But it has also proved… pic.twitter.com/4FUaqOQRL3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2026

Recently, Sunil Gavaskar had a radical suggestion for the BCCI, one that involved Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and other Indian greats.

Gavaskar was left unimpressed with the manner in which East Zone won the Duleep Trophy final. The Ishan Kishan-led side lifted the BCCI domestic trophy on the basis of a first-innings lead. Despite holding a healthy advantage, East Zone batted in the second innings and effectively shut South Zone out of the contest with a day to spare. Gavaskar called for some radical thinking.

"Way back when I was the Chairman of the BCCI Technical Committee, we took some radical decisions, like doing away with the zonal system in the Ranji Trophy and introducing Elite and Plate tournaments. This way, players got the experience of playing in different parts of the country and in varying weather conditions instead of just playing in their own zones. The points system was also changed to simply one point for a first-innings lead, two points for an outright win, and no bonus..."

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