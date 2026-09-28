Defending champions RCB on Monday decided to release destructive Australian batter Grace Harris ahead of the 2027 WPL auction in Kochi on October 28. BCCI's player retention deadline ended on Monday with five teams retaining 63 players including 23 overseas recruits. Australian star all-rounder Elysse Perry, who was not part of RCB's triumphant campaign in 2026, has made herself available for the next edition beginning on January 14. RCB released four players in total including Harris, D Hemalatha, Gautami Naik and Linsey Smith. "A total of 27 slots, including 7 overseas slots remain available ahead of the auction," said the BCCI in a release.

UP Warriorz will go into the auction with a maximum purse of INR 3.65 crore, having released the most number of players - 9. Among their released players are Kiran Navgire and Deandra Dottin.

Delhi Capitals, who have lost all the four finals of WPL, released Australian leg spinner Alana King among six players. The others who were let go include Sneh Rana and Lizelle Lee.

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians released G Kamalini, left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque among six players.

The biggest name to be released by Gujarat Giants was England batter Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.

The full list of Players Retained is as follows:

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Chinelle Henry*, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt*, Lucy Hamilton*, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp*, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham*, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth*, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine*, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Natalie Sciver Brunt*, Nicola Carey*, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail*, Vaishnavi Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Bell*, Nadine De Klerk*, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Players: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning*, Phoebe Litchfield*, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tara Norris*.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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