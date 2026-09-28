South Africa have included Kagiso Rabada in their preliminary squad for the three-Test series against Australia, beginning on October 9, with his availability for the opening match to be assessed during an intra-squad game next week. Rabada is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained during winter training. Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman and Kwena Maphaka, who are also recovering from hamstring injuries, have been left out of the squad. Anrich Nortje, who is no longer centrally contracted to Cricket South Africa, has been included in the extended squad and is in line to make his first Test appearance since March 2023. The squad features seven fast bowlers.

Gerald Coetzee, who returned to international cricket from injury in the first ODI against Australia last week, has also been named. He last played a Test in November 2024.

Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Dane Paterson, who was part of South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship final, complete the pace-bowling options.

The only uncapped player is top-order batter Marques Ackerman, who has scored more than 1,000 runs for South Africa A and will be competing for a top-three spot with Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Mulder. Recent form could see Ackerman nudge ahead of them.

South Africa have also named three spinners: Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy, all of whom featured during the previous World Test Championship cycle.

With early-season conditions expected to offer some assistance to spin, particularly with all three Tests scheduled at coastal venues, South Africa could consider playing two of the three spinners in their XI.

The South African Test squad will assemble in Durban on October 1.

South Africa's preliminary squad for the Australia Tests: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

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