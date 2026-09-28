David Miller and Temba Bavuma starred for South Africa in a 32-run win in the second ODI on Sunday that clinched the series and once again exposed Australia's struggles against spin. Miller smashed a belligerent 142 off 93 balls to notch up his eighth ODI century, while Bavuma scored 103, his sixth hundred in ODI cricket, as South Africa posted 365/9. Australia's Jack Edwards, playing only his second ODI, took 5/67, while Josh Hazlewood, who dismissed Aiden Markram off the first ball for a golden duck, finished with 3/70 from his 10 overs.

Australia, which opted to chase for the second straight game after winning the toss, fell short in the run chase and were bowled out for 333 in the final over.

The match also saw a disagreement between South Africa captain Bavuma and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. It happened in the 48th over during a DRS review against Xavier Bartlett. After opting for the review, Bavuma looked at de Kock and said something aggressively. De Kock also appeared unhappy and responded. Marco Jansen and David Miller could not help but smile at the scene.

Heated argument between Bavuma and De Kock https://t.co/P44OMFWU1V — CSK Core (@CSKCore) September 28, 2026

Sunday's game marked the annual Pink Day fixture, which raises money for cancer research and treatment. Miller wore the name of his mother, Jenny, a breast cancer survivor, on the back of his jersey.

Australia, a six-time World Cup champion in the format, has not won any of its six bilateral ODI series against South Africa since 2014. The visitors will be aiming for a consolation win in the final game on Wednesday.

"Another good all-round team performance," Bavuma said. "Unbelievable innings by David and then the bowlers as well. There was a lot more spin than was expected. The way the spin complemented our attack was great."

Just like in the Durban opener, where Australia lost by 67 runs, the visitors squandered a rollicking start to the chase from captain Mitchell Marsh (84) and Travis Head (84).

The pair put on a 130-run opening stand in 17 overs before Australia struggled against Keshav Maharaj (2/54) and Markram (1/55), with Bavuma making full use of his spin options.

Maharaj trapped Alex Carey for 17 and Matt Renshaw for 32, both lbw, while Cameron Green fell for 17 while attempting a big hit against Bjorn Fortuin.

"Really disappointing," Marsh said. "Fair play to South Africa. I thought they played really well and outplayed us again. We haven't been able to execute in those middle phases, which is a great learning curve for our players."

Xavier Bartlett (50 off 28) provided a late counterattack to reduce the margin of defeat and dent the figures of third spinner Fortuin (2/70), who conceded 19 runs in his final over.

Miller smashed 12 fours and nine sixes, while Bavuma struck 10 fours and two sixes.

Hazlewood's twin strikes left South Africa at 36/2 in seven overs before Matthew Breetzke (34) and Bavuma shared a 57-run partnership.

However, it was the 156-run stand between Bavuma and Miller that changed the course of South Africa's innings.

Australia went into the game without Josh Inglis, who was ruled out of the series with a fractured finger, and then lost strike bowler Nathan Ellis, who had to leave the field after bowling just four overs due to a side strain.

Inglis and Ellis played key roles in Australia's series sweep over Zimbabwe earlier this month.

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