English county Warwickshire Bears have signed gutsy India opener Pratika Rawal until the end of the 2026 domestic season, the club announced on Tuesday. Warwickshire Bears Women Head Coach, Ali Maiden, said: “This is a fantastic signing for the team, and we're very pleased to be able to welcome Pratika to Edgbaston. We're in a good position in the One Day Cup table as it stands, so bringing in a player of the calibre of Pratika can only strengthen our line-up as we look to finish the season on a positive note.” Speaking about signing for the Bears, Pratika said: “I'm really pleased to be joining Warwickshire. I've heard so many good things about the Club, and I'm excited to get started and to try and help the team as much as I can.

“It's going to be a great experience for me to test myself playing in England. Walking out at Edgbaston, which is such an iconic ground in world cricket, is also something I'm looking forward to.” Pratika will be available for selection for the Metro Bank One Day Cup game against Yorkshire at Edgbaston on August 19.

Pratika, who is a top order batter, will link up with the squad ahead of the next round of Metro Bank One Day Cup fixtures beginning August 19.

The 25-year-old made her international debut in 2024 and quickly established herself as one of the world's best opening batters in 50-over cricket, scoring over 600 runs at an average of almost 70 across her first 10 ODIs.

The following year, Pratika played a key role in India winning the 2025 World Cup, registering her second ODI hundred in the tournament which came against New Zealand in a must-win game.

She was the competition's leading run-scorer with 308 runs before missing out on the final due to injury.

Pratika made her Test debut for India in March, making 68 in the second innings against Australia.

This will be the second time Pratika will be playing in England after opening the batting when India secured a 2-1 win over England in a three-match ODI series last year.

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