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England vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and opted to bowl first in what looks like a belter of a pitch.
England vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates© AFP
England vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka in a Group A clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday (IST). Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and opted to bowl first in what looks like a belter of a pitch. Both teams will be eager to begin their campaign on a winning note, with valuable points at stake in the race for the semifinals. (Live Scorecard)
Match 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2026, Jun 12, 2026
Play In Progress
ENG-W
0/0 (0.0)
SL-W
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
Batsman
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
0* (0)
Amy Jones
0 (0)
Bowler
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Women's T20 WC, England vs Sri Lanka
Righto, time for the anthems. The giant flags of both nations are unfurled in the middle. Always a lovely sight to watch out for. Out walk the match officials and the two captains lead their respective groups for the national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's first, with England's to follow.
England's Freya Kemp is up next for a chat - On playing in a home World Cup, Freya Kemp says there is a real sense of excitement within the England camp. She notes that the team has built steadily towards the tournament through recent series against New Zealand and India, and after months of preparation, the focus now shifts to delivering on the biggest stage, with the players eager to get their campaign underway in front of home support. On her recent form, she says the key has been keeping things simple. Adds that spending time in the middle has helped build her confidence and the emphasis remains on taking each ball on its merits, trusting the preparation and sticking to the team's strengths.
Let's hear it from SL's Hasini Perera - On the mood in the Sri Lanka dressing room, Hasini Perera says it is relaxed but focused. On the team's approach to a pitch known for true bounce and assistance to batters, she notes that the coaching staff, especially the head coach, gave them a clear plan and adds that every player has that plan in mind and will look to execute it in the middle. On her recent form heading into the tournament, she says it gave her a lot of confidence but stresses that it is a new day and a new tournament, so they have to take it game by game. On embracing the underdog tag against hosts England, she says everyone is excited for the match and feels more pressure is on the hosts, adding that Sri Lanka need to execute well and, more importantly, enjoy the game.
The opening ceremony - Now that the toss is out of the way, and there's some time left before the first ball is bowled, let's head to the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. To kick things off, there's a lovely rendition of the musical Wicked being performed. Sit back, enjoy, and we'll get back to the cricket soon.
The skipper of England Women - Nat Sciver-Brunt starts off saying that they would have bowled as well. About the new campaign, she says that she's very excited, but with that comes a lot of pressure. Adds that her team is also very excited to form new memories over the next few weeks. About the team line-up, she says that they have gone with three spinners, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, and Linsey Smith, and two all-rounders as well.
The captain of Sri Lanka Women - Chamari Athapaththu says she is confident about her bowling unit. She notes that with the rain yesterday, she was unsure about the surface, which made the decision to bowl easier. On team selection, she explains that they have picked young players because building a good team for the future is the priority, noting that this was a call made together with the selectors and the board. She points out that they have won more games this year, but stresses that executing their plans correctly matters more against a good England side. About the team combination, she mentions that they have a young side with new fast bowlers, with Vishmi Gunarathne also back after an injury.
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI) - Vishmi Gunarathne, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Imesha Dulani, Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushini Nuthyangana (WK), Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, and Mithali Ayodhya.
England Women (Playing XI) - Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (WK), Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.
TOSS - The sun is out, and so are the two captains - Nat Sciver-Brunt of England Women, and Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka Women. Chamari calls correctly, and Sri Lanka Women will BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is pitchside, along with Tash Farrant. Doull begins by noting that it is breezy out there in Edgbaston. Adds that it is around 20 degrees Celsius right now and might drop down to 13-14 degrees as the evening progresses. About the dimensions, Simon informs that the square boundaries are 61 meters and 55 meters respectively, and it is 70 meters down the ground. Tash joins him and says she is blown away by how the pitch looks, crediting the groundstaff for preparing a fantastic surface given how much it has rained in the last few days. She is quick to point out that this is a high-scoring venue and a high-chasing one too. She details that a score of 160 or more has a win percentage of over 87 per cent here while batting first. Closely observes the pitch and says it is rock-solid and calls it a batting paradise. Stresses that the new-ball bowlers will have to make the most of the Powerplay with that early movement. Simon reiterates that it is a good chasing ground as well with teams more often than not finding it difficult to defend their totals. Appreciates the efforts of the pitch curator and says there will be a good bit of pace and bounce on it. Ends by saying that he is expecting a lot of runs on this pitch.
Bring on the festival of cricket - The nearly month-long road to the Final at Lord's is about to begin sometime, and we are guaranteed plenty of action and maybe a few surprises as well. Will England Women set the tone and start off on a winning note? Or will Sri Lanka Women hand the hosts a morale-deflating defeat? We shall find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.
Lankan Lionesses looking to cause an upset - The English Lionesses might be a historical big team, but Sri Lanka Women are a side that can cause an upset any day. They come into this contest on the back of a couple of rather one-sided victories in their warm-up fixtures, and Chamari Athapaththu will hope that her troops can keep that form up in the main draw as well. Drawn in the same group as England, New Zealand, and West Indies, if either of those slip, the Lankans will be looking to pounce and head into the semis.
Hosts looking to keep their streak - One of the rarest feats in the sport of cricket is that England Women have won every single World Cup (ODI or T20) that they have hosted, and they will be eager to keep that run going. However, they aren't quite the perennial favorites like the Aussies, as usual, but they are a team that is in a bit of a transition period. Nat Sciver-Brunt, their skipper, and one of the world's most premier all-rounders, will be expected to lead the Lionesses from the front and get back on top of the game yet again.
The World's best gear up - Hello, and a warm welcome to one and all! The biggest and grandest World Cup in the Women's game is finally here. 12 teams, but only one winner, it all begins right here in Edgbaston as hosts England Women go up against Sri Lanka Women in the inaugural match of the ICC 2026 Women's T20 World Cup.
... MATCH DAY ...
And so it begins - The talking stops, the anticipation peaks, and the global spotlight shifts firmly to England as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially gets underway. For the first time since the inaugural edition in 2009, the tournament returns to English soil, this time bigger, bolder, and expanded to 12 teams all chasing the ultimate crown at Lord's. That number will increase further to 16 teams from 2030. From nine countries participating in the inaugural edition, this is a significant leap, which proves how massively women’s cricket has grown over the years. But a long month of drama must start with a solitary spark, and there is no better place to ignite it than the atmospheric cauldron of Edgbaston in Birmingham. Match 1, the curtain raiser brings us a tantalising Group 2 blockbuster as hosts England take on a fiercely competitive Sri Lanka. Venues - Seven grounds. Six cities. One month of cricket that will be talked about for years. The tournament spreads its wings across some of the most celebrated venues in the English game. County Ground, Bristol, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Headingly, Leeds, Kennington Oval, London, Lord’s, London, Old Trafford, Manchester, The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Tournament Structure - 12 teams have been split into two gruelling groups of six, where only the top two from each group will survive to reach the semi-finals. Group A - Australia, Bangladesh, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, South Africa. Group B - England, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies. Winner’s gallery - Six titles, one nation. Australia have dominated this tournament like no other side in the women's game, turning the Women's T20 World Cup into something of a personal possession over the years. England, West Indies and current defending champions New Zealand have each broken through for a title of their own, but the Australians remain the gold standard by a considerable distance. Plugging the gaps - Nat Sciver-Brunt is back, and with her returns the insurance policy this batting lineup has long relied upon. The recent series without her laid bare some uncomfortable truths about England's middle-order fragility, and those cracks will not go unnoticed by opposition sides. Sciver-Brunt is England's second-highest T20 World Cup run-scorer behind only Charlotte Edwards, who now sits in the coaching chair rather. Her return does not solve every problem, but it papers over enough of them to make England dangerous again. Alice Capsey has been the one bright spot amid the batting uncertainties, emerging as England's most consistent run-scorer in 2026 with 215 runs in six matches. However, the bigger challenge remains their inconsistent opening partnership. In 2026, their highest opening stand reads just 31 runs. Sophia Dunkley, who has accumulated more runs than any England batter since the last World Cup, has averaged just 16 across her last six outings. The volume is there in the longer arc, but the recent form is not. Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones and Heather Knight are the experienced heads this lineup will lean on to rediscover some rhythm at the right moment. Options aplenty in the armoury - The batting frailties are one thing, but England's bowling tells a similar story. Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean have been the standout performers with the ball, picking up 27 wickets apiece since the previous edition, the joint-most by any English bowler in that period. But beyond that pair, the returns have been thin. Sophie Ecclestone, once the world's number one ranked T20I bowler, has managed just two wickets in six matches in 2026. England need the real Ecclestone back. There is fresh blood in the mix, though. Tilly Corteen-Coleman, an 18-year-old left-arm spinner from Surrey, bolsters a spin attack that already includes Ecclestone, Dean and Linsey Smith. On English surfaces that can offer turn, that depth could prove very useful. The pace department looks well stocked too, with as many as six options available (if Sciver-Brunt bowls), including Wong, Filer, Gibson and Freya Kemp. On paper, England have enough firepower through and through. The Islanders look to end their trophy drought - Led by the 36-year-old Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka arrive at this tournament no longer carrying the baggage of being an easy group-stage pushover. The burden of run-scoring has finally been shared. While Athapaththu brings the superb all-round skills, the technical solidity of Harshitha Samarawickrama and the rapid rise of young Vishmi Gunarathne (who anchored the Pakistan warm-up with an unbeaten 63) have stabilised a top-order that used to fracture at the first sign of pressure. Furthermore, the resurgence of the experienced Hasini Perera, who finished as Sri Lanka's top run-scorer in the recent tour of Bangladesh, gives their top four a highly settled, versatile look. The spin trap is set - While Sri Lanka’s batting has found its safety net in shared responsibilities, their bowling unit arrives in England with a distinct blueprint. They aren’t coming to blast teams away with raw pace; instead, they plan to choke them with variety, discipline, and web-like spin. The islanders’ attack revolves heavily around their spin department, anchored by the left-arm orthodox discipline of Sugandika Kumari and the clever, tight off-breaks of Kavisha Dilhari. Backing them is the wildcard prodigy, 16-year-old Shashini Gimhani, whose rare left-arm wrist-spin brings an element of mystery that many English batters haven't faced before. And when you factor in Chamari Athapaththu’s own highly effective off-spin, the Lankans have highly suffocating spin at their disposal. The seam attack, led by young Kawya Kavindi, will be tasked with using the early English moisture just long enough to dry up the Powerplay before handing over to the spin choke. Team form (Last 5 completed Women’s T20Is, recent first) - ENG-W - WWLWL | SL-W - WWWWW. What to expect? Edgbaston is famous for its raucous atmosphere, but the pitch itself usually offers true bounce with some early help for the seamers. However, as a major tournament opener, a fresh deck should favor good strokeplay initially. If we look at the head-to-head records between the two sides, it is heavily in favor of England, reading 10-2, with the Lankans winning in 2023, when they won that T20I series against the hosts. A strong start is what both sides would be hoping to get in this curtain raiser. It promises to be a blockbuster clash to open the World Cup.