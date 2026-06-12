England vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka in a Group A clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday (IST). Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and opted to bowl first in what looks like a belter of a pitch. Both teams will be eager to begin their campaign on a winning note, with valuable points at stake in the race for the semifinals. (Live Scorecard)

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