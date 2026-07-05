England vs Australia Live Updates, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Nat Sciver-Brunt eye recovery for one-down England against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's, London. Lucy Hamilton dismissed Amy Jones on the fourth delivery of the second over. Amy got a thick outside edge that carried to the short third. Earlier, Australia captain Sophie Molineux won the toss and opted to bowl. Both teams are unchanged for the game. (Live Scorecard)

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