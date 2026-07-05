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England vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Lucy Hamilton Removes Amy Jones, England Suffer Early Blow vs Australia
England vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia captain Sophie Molineux won the toss and opted to bowl against England.
England vs Australia Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup Final© X (formerly Twitter)
England vs Australia Live Updates, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Nat Sciver-Brunt eye recovery for one-down England against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's, London. Lucy Hamilton dismissed Amy Jones on the fourth delivery of the second over. Amy got a thick outside edge that carried to the short third. Earlier, Australia captain Sophie Molineux won the toss and opted to bowl. Both teams are unchanged for the game. (Live Scorecard)
Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2026, Jul 05, 2026
Play In Progress
ENG-W
14/1 (3.0)
AUS-W
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.67
Batsman
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
2* (3)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
6 (9)
Bowler
Kim Garth
10/0 (2)
Lucy Hamilton
4/1 (1)
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ENG vs AUS, Women's WC Final Live Updates
2 runs.
A bit fuller now, on the off stump. A bit of away shape but Sciver-Brunt is watchful in defence.
Beth Mooney goes back to her usual position for the English skipper. Garth stays on the shorter side, on off. Sciver-Brunt hangs back to defend.
Into the wicket, outside off with the keeper up to the stumps. Wyatt-Hodge stands tall on top of the bounce and cuts it to deep point. They cross.
Goes past the bat. The length is pulled back a bit by Hamilton, angled across off. Nat does not move her feet at all and pushes away from her body. She is lucky not to have nicked it behind.
In and around the off pole, on a good length. Nat presents a straight bat for the block.
Closer to the off stump, on a length. Sciver-Brunt taps it down on the off side.
FOUR! What a start. Nat Sciver-Brunt is up and running in confident fashion. Cross-seam ball, on a length. Sciver-Brunt gets the width to work with. She extends her hands and slams the drive through covers for a boundary.
Massive moment for Lucy Hamilton. She picks up her first World Cup wicket, and that too, in the finale. Couldn't get better than this. More importantly, the English opening pair is broken in mere 8 balls. In walks the captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, at number 3.
OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Lucy Hamilton has her first World Cup wicket. Amy Jones falls cheaply yet again. Very full by Hamilton, going away with the angle from over the wicket. The ball was too full for the drive, and Jones just ended up stabbing at the ball with hard hands. The ball leaves her to take the outside edge. It goes low to short third, where Georgia Voll dives to her left and takes a good catch.
Pushed across the right-hander, flirting with the tramline. Jones does not offer any shot. Wide not given, much to the surprise of Wyatt-Hodge at the other end.
Already there are signs of the pitch being on the slower side. Lucy Hamilton will share the attack, bowling from the Nursery End. A slip in place.
Good effort. Fuller in length, on off. Jones leans on and firms the drive to cover, where Sophie Molineux dives and makes a sharp stop. Just a single.
Bowled on a length, in the channel. Wyatt-Hodge cuts it past point and takes a single to get off the mark.
Was there an edge? Nip-backer by Garth, on a short of a length, on off. Wyatt-Hodge hangs back and presents an angled bat to work it behind point. Ekes out an inside edge onto the back pad. Beth Mooney is standing up to the stumps but cannot react quick enough as the ball lobs off the pads and drops to her left.
A bit of width, on a back of a length, slapped to deep point for a single.
FOUR! Jones is away in the final in a streaky fashion. Garth drags the length back and bowls it around off. Amy stays back and goes across for the pull. Gets an inside edge, and it goes down to deep fine leg, where Georgia Wareham sprints to her right and tries to flick it away from the ropes. The ball trickles back into the boundary cushions just before Phoebe Litchfield can flick it away.
Excellent piece of athleticism already. But has Wareham managed to save the boundary? Nope, she hasn't. Phoebe Litchfield, the other fielder, did try to flick it back with a dive, but the ball had already kissed the boundary cushion by then.
A bit of swing for Garth first up. Starts slightly on the fuller side, moving away in the air. Jones shoulders arms. It does not quite carry through to the keeper and Beth Mooney collects it around her shin.
Done with all the pre-match formalities. It is now time to get the Grand Finale underway. The umpires are already out in the middle. Sophie Molineux has her ladies in a last-minute huddle. Now, the Aussies scatter across the park and take their respective positions. The English openers - Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge - spring out and walk to the crease. Kim Garth will bowl the first over of the Final. Jones will take the strike. 3... 2... 1... let's play...