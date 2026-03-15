Days after India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya bought a new supercar. He added the luxurious Ferrari 12Cilindri to his collection. The reported price of the supercar is Rs 12 crore. In a video that is going viral on social media, Hardik could be seen driving the black colour convertible car, with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma sitting beside him. It is worth noting that the all-rounder already owns cars like the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Huracan EVO, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, Range Rover Vogue, and Audi A6.

Hardik Pandya's new Ferrari 12Cilindri worth 12cr. pic.twitter.com/QovLNVB8kY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 15, 2026

As per CarDekho, here are the important features of the Ferrari 12Cilindri bought by Hardik Pandya:

The supercar has a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine

The maximum torque of the supercar is 678Nm at 7,250 rpm

Its maximum power is 818 bhp at 9,500 rpm

The car, which has a top speed of 340 kmph, can reach 0 to 100 in just 2.9 seconds

It has a seating capacity of two people, including the driver

The fuel tank capacity of the car is 92 litres

Hardik Pandya had a brilliant run in the T20 World Cup 2026 as India clinched the title with a one-sided victory over New Zealand in the final. They beat the Blackcaps by a massive margin of 95 runs for their third title.

The all-rounder scored 217 runs in nine innings at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 160.74, including two fifties in the tournament. His half-centuries came against Namibia (in the first round) and Zimbabwe (in the Super Eight).

The 32-year-old star also shone with the ball for India as he scalped nine wickets in as many matches, with best figures of 2 for 16. Hardik played an instrumental role in bowling with the new ball from one end. His tight lines and lengths, alongside swing, made it tough for the opposition batters to face him.