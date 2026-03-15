Hardik Pandya Buys Rs 12 Crore Ferrari: All You Need To Know About The Supercar
In a video that is going viral on social media, Hardik Pandya could be seen driving the black colour convertible car, with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma sitting beside him.
- Days after India's T20 World Cup win, Hardik Pandya bought a Ferrari 12Cilindri supercar priced at Rs 12 crore
- The supercar features a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine with 818 bhp and 678Nm torque
- The car can reach 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 340 kmph
Days after India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya bought a new supercar. He added the luxurious Ferrari 12Cilindri to his collection. The reported price of the supercar is Rs 12 crore. In a video that is going viral on social media, Hardik could be seen driving the black colour convertible car, with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma sitting beside him. It is worth noting that the all-rounder already owns cars like the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Huracan EVO, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, Range Rover Vogue, and Audi A6.
Hardik Pandya's new Ferrari 12Cilindri worth 12cr. pic.twitter.com/QovLNVB8kY— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 15, 2026
As per CarDekho, here are the important features of the Ferrari 12Cilindri bought by Hardik Pandya:
The supercar has a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine
The maximum torque of the supercar is 678Nm at 7,250 rpm
Its maximum power is 818 bhp at 9,500 rpm
The car, which has a top speed of 340 kmph, can reach 0 to 100 in just 2.9 seconds
It has a seating capacity of two people, including the driver
The fuel tank capacity of the car is 92 litres
Hardik Pandya had a brilliant run in the T20 World Cup 2026 as India clinched the title with a one-sided victory over New Zealand in the final. They beat the Blackcaps by a massive margin of 95 runs for their third title.
The all-rounder scored 217 runs in nine innings at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 160.74, including two fifties in the tournament. His half-centuries came against Namibia (in the first round) and Zimbabwe (in the Super Eight).
The 32-year-old star also shone with the ball for India as he scalped nine wickets in as many matches, with best figures of 2 for 16. Hardik played an instrumental role in bowling with the new ball from one end. His tight lines and lengths, alongside swing, made it tough for the opposition batters to face him.