Virat Kohli snubbed both Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma to pick legendary West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle as the best T20 opener. In a video posted on social media, the Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter was asked to choose between several Indian and international players, both past and present. When asked to choose between Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, he clarified whether the question was restricted to T20s before picking Sehwag. For the final choice between Gayle and Rohit Sharma, he again confirmed the T20 context before ultimately selecting his former RCB teammate, Gayle.

Earlier, Kohli began his preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season, with videos of the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain training in the nets going viral on social media.

In a reel shared on Instagram by Kohli, the 37-year-old was seen working intensively during a practice session, focusing on batting as he gears up for the new season of the IPL. The clip quickly drew attention from fans, who flooded the comments with excitement ahead of the tournament.

The right-handed batter has amassed 8661 runs in 267 matches and 259 innings in IPL history. Kohli has an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85. The former RCB captain has smashed eight centuries and 63 half-centuries in the tournament's history.

In the 2025 edition, the veteran batter hammered 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75, where he played a key role in helping Bengaluru to lift their maiden title in IPL history. Kohli struck eight half-centuries and had a good strike rate of 144.71.

On March 8, broadcaster Star Sports confirmed that the upcoming season of the IPL will officially kick off on March 28. It is to be noted that the fixtures of the IPL 2026 edition are yet to be announced by the IPL.

RCB are the defending champions. The Bengaluru-based franchise defeated Punjab Kings in the 2025 edition summit clash by six runs in Ahmedabad.

(With agency inputs)