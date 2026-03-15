BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Live Streaming: The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will take place in New Delhi on Sunday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team will be felicitated by the BCCI following their T20 World Cup triumph. India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will be awarded the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024-25 season, while Smriti Mandhana will be honoured as the Best International Cricketer (Women). Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid will receive the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, while legendary Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj will be honoured with the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women.

When will the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 match take place?

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 15 (IST).

Where will the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 match be held?

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will be held in New Delhi.

What time will the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 start?

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will start at 6:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the BCCI Naman Awards 2026?

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will be televised live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the BCCI Naman Awards 2026?

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)