It has been an eventful few days for Bangladesh cricket team fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. He was excluded from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad ahead of the IPL 2026 on the advice of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision led to a massive controversy and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to request the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 games from India to Sri Lanka. While the topic has been dominating headlines, Mustafizur was in action for Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He had a tough start to the season but played a big role in guiding the Riders to victory over Dhaka Capitals.

Mohammad Ashraful, who is guiding Riders as assistant coach in the ongoing BPL, revealed that Mustafizur has been 'completely chill' despite the ongoing controversy.

"He (Mustafizur) is completely chill. He is not worried at all about all the off-field talk - whether it's BCB, India, BPL or ICC," Ashraful was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Right now he is focused on playing for Rangpur Riders and after this whatever assignment comes next, he will focus on that. He is a person of a different level," he added. Ashraful will also be working with Mustafizur in the national set-up as he is currently the batting coach of Bangladesh.