Game 15 of SA20 Season 4 will see two titans collide when MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings meet in the "El Clasico" at Newlands on Tuesday. The form of the two respective teams heading into this much-anticipated showdown could not be more contrasting. MI Cape Town's championship defence is hanging on by the barest of margins with Robin Peterson's team yet to claim a victory in five attempts thus far this season. In stark contrast, Joburg Super Kings have enjoyed a fairytale start to their season.

Stephen Fleming's team have surged up the table, winning three matches on the bounce, with the sole blip being a rain-affected game last Saturday at the Wanderers. Their confidence is buoyed further by a thrilling Super Over victory against the Durban Super Giants.

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan has certainly not given up hope of his team reaching the playoffs and believes they still have time to get their campaign back on track, starting against the high-flying JSK.

"We still have an opportunity to qualify," said Rashid Khan. "In T20, you can't think about the past.

"Individually everyone is experienced and they know how to manage themselves. We have to come with the right mindset and need to forget where on the table we are.

"I feel like if we can lose four games in a row then we can win four in a row too."

This season has seen the emergence of new heroes in the JSK camp, notably US international Shubham Ranjane, who has been nothing short of a revelation.

With a remarkable average of 82.0 to his name and a maiden Betway SA20 half-century, Ranjane has quickly made a name for himself in South African cricket.

The American is certainly enjoying his stint in South Africa and is hoping to maintain that form against MI Cape Town.

"Yeah, it's been really great here, just playing in this atmosphere," Ranjane said. "It's really great, it's a thriller for me, it's really excitement for this tournament, coming and participating and playing for JSK, it's really a great thing for me."

Ranjane's chemistry with teammate Donovan Ferreira has been pivotal, having previously forged a strong partnership in the US.

"Donovan, we had a really good partnership since MLC and we have that trust in between us," Ranjane said. "It's great, just keep being positive, my intent, and I back my game.

"We have the positive vibes. It's a game of momentum, we have that momentum and we got it."

JSK have endured some injury problems heading into the clash with top-order batter Rilee Rossouw ruled out of the competition.

This has been offset with the arrival of Englishman James Vince, who is set to make his SA20 debut at Newlands.