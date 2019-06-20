Yuvraj Singh Set To Play For Toronto Nationals In Global T20 Canada

Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket and the IPL, has been signed up by the Toronto Nationals for the upcoming season of Global T20 Canada. During his retirement announcement earlier this month, Yuvraj Singh had said that he wants to play in overseas T20 leagues . He also said that he would seek BCCI's permission to do so. "I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL," the 37-year-old had said during his retirement press conference.

In 231 T20s, Yuvraj Singh has scored 4,857 runs at an average of 25.69 and a strike rate of 128.76.

Moreover, Yuvraj has claimed 80 wickets at an average of 24.86.

The 2019 season of Canada's T20 league will be played in Brampton from July 26 to August 11.

Vancouver Knights, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmondton Royals, Montreal Tigers and Toronto Nationals took part in the 2018 season alongside a West Indies B team.

However, this time, a sixth franchise team, Brampton Wolves, has replaced West Indies B.

Other new big-name signings for the 2019 season include Kane Williamson (Edmondton), Brendon McCullum (Toronto), Chris Lynn (Winnipeg), Shoaib Malik (Vancouver), Faf du Plessis (Edmondton), Shakib Al Hasan (Brampton) and Colin Munro (Brampton).

Players retained from last season include Chris Gayle (Vancouver), Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg), Andre Russell (Vancouver), Kieron Pollard (Toronto), Thisara Perera (Montreal) and Sunil Narine (Montreal).